Arsenal bid £29m for 21-year-old after Tottenham fail with offer

After sealing a 4-2 victory in the Premier League north London derby earlier this month Arsenal are hopeful of beating rivals Tottenham again… by signing Roma winger Cengiz Under.

Football Italia cited a report from Corriere dello Sport less than a fortnight ago claiming that Spurs were ready to up their offer after seeing an original bid for the 21-year-old Turkey international turned down.

But it seems as though Arsenal may have beaten Spurs to the punch as Tuttomercatoweb are claiming that the Gunners have now submitted a proposal worth £29m to Roma.

Under joined Roma from Istanbul outfit Basaksehir in July 2017.

Since moving to Rome, Under has netted nine goals in Serie A and another four in the Champions League.

He also has four goals at senior international level – against Moldova, Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro.

With their new stadium project going over-budget Spurs may struggle to compete with Arsenal financially in the transfer market.

But the Lilywhites will be hoping they can get one over their rivals on Wednesday night when the north London pair clash in a League Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.