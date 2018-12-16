Arsenal fans do not seem a happy bunch right now after the release of their team to take on Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Unai Emery has once again persisted with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi in attacking midfield roles behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And while this doesn’t look too shabby on paper, the pair have not been particularly effective in recent times, with Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey looking pretty unlucky to only be on the bench.

Some Gooners also want to see Alexandre Lacazette involved from the start, with the club’s two strikers making a strong case for Emery trying two up front more often.

Still, the Spanish tactician knows his mind and has not been afraid to make some bold calls this season since replacing Arsene Wenger.

This has mostly shaken things up for the better so far, and it must also be said Arsenal have the luxury of some great options from the bench if they need to change things.

This lot aren’t taking it too well, though…

Expecting a lacklustre performance from us until Lacazette & Ramsey or Ozil come on. — ?™? (@ClinicalLacaz) December 16, 2018

I really don't understand what emery sees in mkhi and iwobi. Also 3 cms clearly didn't work against hudd so why try it again? Ozil Ramsey laca should all be in the XI — Tatiana Ghandour (@TatianaGhandour) December 16, 2018

Ramsey, Ozil and laca on the bench?? The fuck emery!! ??? MIKHI is absolutely rubbish at the moment. https://t.co/H2MR2jQ89G — sam (@s_nakhone) December 16, 2018

Ozil & Ramsey not starting ? https://t.co/7ILCsW5pSZ — Anshuman (@iamsrk_Anshuman) December 16, 2018