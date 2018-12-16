Menu

Video: Jamie Carragher and Xherdan Shaqiri enjoy laugh at Gary Neville’s expense after Liverpool beat Man United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher presented Xherdan Shaqiri with his Man of the Match prize following today’s game against Manchester United.

The Swiss winger scored twice in a 3-1 win for Liverpool against United, and was greeted by a delighted Carragher afterwards.

The former England defender told Shaqiri that Gary Neville was supposed to be coming to talk to him as well, but couldn’t face it.

Shaqiri responded by laughing and telling Carragher to tell Neville he said hello.

You can watch the exchange below, via Sky Sports’ Twitter…

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Neville notably took aim at Shaqiri in the summer, with the former Stoke City man clearly making him eat his words.

‘I’m not a fan of Shaqiri to be honest with you,’ he said.

‘He could score the goal of the tournament and he could have the most amazing game. But he could also be there for three matches, do nothing and just amble and wobble around.

‘To be honest with you, with him, players like that I can’t have. I struggle with it.’

