Maurizio Sarri accused of “doing a Conte” as Chelsea take on Brighton

Chelsea fans are not too sure about Maurizio Sarri reverting to a tactic that didn’t go so well for his predecessor Antonio Conte last season.

The Blues take on Brighton this afternoon and are once again not fielding a natural centre-forward, as they did in their win over Manchester City.

Sarri has instead opted to use winger Eden Hazard up front as a ‘false nine’, which is becoming an increasingly popular tactic around Europe.

Sarri himself used something similar at former club Napoli, moving Dries Mertens from out wide into a more free role in the middle.

CFC fans, however, saw Conte fail badly with Hazard in that position last season and seem a little split about whether or not it can work better now under a different manager.

Hazard was notably starved of service when played up front by Conte last season, but Sarri’s side put much more emphasis on possession of the ball, so it could work out rather differently.

Here’s how fans are reacting to today’s team news…

