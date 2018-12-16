Chelsea given major injury worry after win at Brighton

Chelsea look to have been given a potentially major injury worry as star player Eden Hazard looked to struggle at the end of the Brighton game.

The Belgium international has been in fine form this season, showing himself, as usual, to be one of the Blues’ most important players.

Hazard on the pitch with his ankle heavily iced. Limping but goes out to shake hands with the players. #BHACHE #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 16, 2018

Hazard chipped in with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win at Brighton, before being subbed off as Maurizio Sarri looked to protect the 27-year-old.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Hazard was then seen limping at the end of the game, and with an ice pack on his ankle, which is far from an encouraging sign on the player’s fitness.

It may be that this is just a precaution at the end of a rough game for Hazard, who will no doubt have been on the end of one or two strong challenges.

CFC fans will hope it is just that, as they would be in big trouble without the former Lille playmaker for any extended period, as he even filled in up front today over Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.