Video: £67m Alisson drops absolute clanger to gift Jesse Lingard ridiculous goal to make it Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made a big mess of a cross as Jesse Lingard stabbed home an equaliser for Manchester United in this evening’s big game at Anfield.

Sadio Mane had given the home side a deserved lead, but Lingard has now been able to level things up against the run of play thanks to Alisson somehow spilling a routine ball.

Liverpool spent big on signing the Brazilian this summer, and he’s mostly been perfectly solid in his time with the Reds.

The Guardian report that Alisson cost LFC around £67million, and for that kind of fee, he shouldn’t ever be conceding goals like this one…