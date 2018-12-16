Some Liverpool fans were over the moon with Jurgen Klopp’s team selection for the all important clash against Manchester United this afternoon.
Klopp decided to answer fans calls to give Naby Keita the nod in a big game, the summer signing has impressed when he’s featured this season and Liverpool fans have been calling for the Guinean to start ahead of Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool have been facing a defensive injury crisis as of late; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all sidelined. Nathaniel Clyne is making his first Premier League appearance of the season.
Liverpool will also be without experienced midfield maestro James Milner, the 32-year-old made his 500th Premier League appearance last week when the Reds faced off against Bournemouth.
Liverpool might miss the England international’s experience in the heated encounter against United.
Here’s the team below:
#LFC team news.?
Here's how we line-up to face @ManUtd…#LIVMUN https://t.co/OMVajthyUo
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2018
Check out fan reaction to Klopp’s team selection, fans have high hopes for Naby Keita this afternoon:
This eagerly-anticipated clash is sure to produce fireworks and we’ll see if Keita will be the key to a Liverpool victory at Anfield this afternoon.