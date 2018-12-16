Liverpool fans discover their love for Jose Mourinho with hilarious chant to sum up Manchester United’s misery

Liverpool fans were apparently chanting in support of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho today as their side won 3-1 at Anfield.

Simon Peach claims on Twitter that “don’t sack Mourinho” chants could be heard from the home crowd as the Reds enjoyed a fairly comfortable victory in the end.

"Don't sack Mourinho" chant the Liverpool fans — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 16, 2018

Liverpool took the lead through Sadio Mane, before Jesse Lingard pounced on an awful Alisson error to make it 1-1 before half time.

However, Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to score a brace and deliver all three points, in what was ultimately a deserved result.

Liverpool were dominant for most of the game while United looked a long way off their best once again as Mourinho’s Old Trafford nightmare continues.

No wonder LFC fans were loving it and hope he’s still with the Red Devils for as long as possible!

Truly, chants like this must be a new low for United, who were for so long the dominant force in this country, while Mourinho himself was also once the envy of most other clubs around the world for his extremely prolific record at delivering major trophies.

Those days seem a long time ago now…