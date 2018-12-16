(Photo) Priceless Virgil van Dijk reaction to Alisson sums up Liverpool goalie’s howler vs Manchester United

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and Virgil van Dijk’s reaction to Alisson’s awful mistake in the image below is certainly one of those times.

The Liverpool defender looks absolutely distraught and in disbelief at just how much his team-mate messed up to gift Jesse Lingard a goal for Manchester United when the home side were well on top and comfortable.

Van Dijk and Alisson have together given LFC a far more solid-looking side in recent times, but one of them – quite literally – dropped the ball this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction was probably something similar, and he’ll hope for much better from his star players in the second half.