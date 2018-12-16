Menu

Jose Mourinho names the ‘incredible’ Liverpool player who wore him out in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho heaped praise on the performance of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson in today’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in this big game, which brings the latest in a long line of dire results for United boss Mourinho this season.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri finished United off at Anfield, but Mourinho made special mention of Robertson after the game.

The Scotland international was immense once again for LFC, showing what an astute signing he was when he joined in a relatively low-key move from Hull City last season.

After a bit of a slow start at Liverpool, Robertson must now be one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet, and Mourinho was suitably impressed by him today as well.

In fact, when discussing Robertson after the game, the Portuguese was quoted by journalist Melissa Reddy as saying he felt tired out after watching his energetic display.

