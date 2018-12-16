“We are gonna get battered” – Shocked Manchester United fans can’t believe the state of Jose Mourinho’s XI to face Liverpool

Manchester United fans are not at all happy at seeing Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all on the bench to take on Liverpool this afternoon.

The Red Devils have fielded a questionable side to take on one of the most in-form teams in Europe, with Liverpool surely big favourites for today’s clash at Anfield.

While Pogba’s absence will no doubt be met with relief by some who will justifiably feel he hasn’t really done enough to warrant a place in the side, fans also seem to be despairing at the lack of creativity in attack in today’s line up.

Mata and Martial also being on the bench makes the task a very hard one for United, who are up against a rock-solid LFC defence and don’t really have any attacking players to trouble them.

No wonder then that it’s all kicking off on Twitter as these MUFC fans cannot believe these big selection calls by Mourinho today…

Shit team put out by Mourinho. That defence is so bad we are gonna get battered. — Kalpesh (@kalpz_kerai) December 16, 2018

This is literally the biggest fucking joke of a lineup against our fucking RIVAL! How can you have Valencia, Bailly, Mata, Pogba, and Martial benched and Lukaku starting? FUCKING JOKE GET OUT OF MY CLUB JOSE MOURINHO https://t.co/ksfASSrroo — Hunter Miller (@millertime995) December 16, 2018

what as juan Mata got to do get in the team need get rid of mourinho rapid he scores goals and sets them up maurino out sooner the better — Bri (@brianwood124) December 16, 2018

Why the fuck are Bailly, Shaw and Pogba out of this XI? Mourinho going the extra mile to be sacked here. Maybe Woodward should oblige. Just maybe https://t.co/8L2L9suxFK — Rahul Venkat (@rahul_venkatt) December 16, 2018

Why has Mourinho put out a awful team ahahahaha ? 10-0 inbound to the reds — Ryan ? (@VirgilEdition) December 16, 2018

Martial, Mata, Pogba and Bailly on the bench. ?????????? — Mina ? (@minashoots) December 16, 2018

We play Liverpool today & martials still not healthy, pogba & mata coming off bench #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XayZ5s23Pq — elvis (@elvishbo_) December 16, 2018