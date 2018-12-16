Menu

“We are gonna get battered” – Shocked Manchester United fans can’t believe the state of Jose Mourinho’s XI to face Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are not at all happy at seeing Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all on the bench to take on Liverpool this afternoon.

The Red Devils have fielded a questionable side to take on one of the most in-form teams in Europe, with Liverpool surely big favourites for today’s clash at Anfield.

While Pogba’s absence will no doubt be met with relief by some who will justifiably feel he hasn’t really done enough to warrant a place in the side, fans also seem to be despairing at the lack of creativity in attack in today’s line up.

Mata and Martial also being on the bench makes the task a very hard one for United, who are up against a rock-solid LFC defence and don’t really have any attacking players to trouble them.

No wonder then that it’s all kicking off on Twitter as these MUFC fans cannot believe these big selection calls by Mourinho today…

More Stories Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Juan Mata Paul Pogba