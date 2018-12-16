“An actual disgrace” – Two Manchester United players ripped to shreds for performances against Liverpool by fuming fans

Manchester United fans are venting their frustrations at their team after a poor performance in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The Red Devils have had a miserable time at Anfield this afternoon, being outplayed by one of their biggest rivals and put them even further out of contention for a top four place while Jurgen Klopp’s men go back on top of the Premier League table.

Unsurprisingly, United fans are furious with their players, singling out Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku in particular.

Both are among the big name signings brought in by Jose Mourinho, while Alexis Sanchez is out injured and Paul Pogba was simply left on the bench.

These two will therefore have been seen as key in this kind of game, but neither turned up, truth be told.

Little surprise then that MUFC fans seem to be aiming most of their frustrations at them, though of course others are also being targeted…

Matic is an actual disgrace, don't want to see him play another game for us, yet he's going to play the whole fucking game, Jose makes me sick. — Kyro (@Kyro7) December 16, 2018

Lukaku and Matic are two of the worst ever signings in terms of value for money, Fellaini when deployed up top genuinely offers more than Lukaku, also I fucking hate Liverpool — Matthew Flanagan (@MattyFlanMan) December 16, 2018

Matic literally just makes the team because of his height, we might as well have started the game with 10 men #mufc — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 16, 2018

Liverpool getting so much space behind United's midfield, Matic miles off the pace (again).#LIVMNU — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) December 16, 2018

Matic is so fucking bad it's disgusting — Ali. (@UtdAIii) December 16, 2018

Lukaku playing 90 minutes, Matic starting every game, playing Fellaini ahead of Pogba… Sick of this! #MourinhoOut #MUFC — Mathieu W. (@matw974) December 16, 2018

Lukaku is up there with the likes of Dong Fanghzuo… — Ynka FeMi-oNi (@ynkalosky) December 16, 2018

Lukaku didn’t offer a single thing. Lazy, didn’t run the channels, can’t win a header to save his life, not a single shot I can remember, can’t hold the ball up. Plus, a shit formation from Jose. No, not surprised at all by the result. — Raul Manuel (@Raul__Manuel) December 16, 2018

Lukaku must be having Mourinho nudes, and Mourinho also has the Glazers nudes. Thats the only thing that makes sense. — Numero Siete® (@Odinare_) December 16, 2018

Oh my god why is Matic still playing for us I am sick of this and we’re 5 minutes in — J (@Hvrrera) December 16, 2018