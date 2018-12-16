Menu

“An actual disgrace” – Two Manchester United players ripped to shreds for performances against Liverpool by fuming fans

Manchester United fans are venting their frustrations at their team after a poor performance in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The Red Devils have had a miserable time at Anfield this afternoon, being outplayed by one of their biggest rivals and put them even further out of contention for a top four place while Jurgen Klopp’s men go back on top of the Premier League table.

Unsurprisingly, United fans are furious with their players, singling out Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku in particular.

Both are among the big name signings brought in by Jose Mourinho, while Alexis Sanchez is out injured and Paul Pogba was simply left on the bench.

These two will therefore have been seen as key in this kind of game, but neither turned up, truth be told.

Little surprise then that MUFC fans seem to be aiming most of their frustrations at them, though of course others are also being targeted…

