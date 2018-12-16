Paul Pogba became the world’s most expensive footballer when he rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016… but now that deal is looking like football’s most expensive mistake.

United’s huge outlay – an £89m transfer fee as reported by BBC Sport – has rarely looked like value for money and now, according to The Mirror, United are ready to cut their losses and sell the 25-year-old in January.

The fractious relationship between Pogba and United manager Jose Mourinho has made headlines for much of the season. And The Mirror claim that Mourinho has finally run out of patience with the Frenchman.

But it seems that Mourinho is not the only member of Old Trafford top brass who has issues with Pogba because The Mirror also report that United plan to cash-in on the player next month regardless of whether their under-pressure manager stays or goes.

Juventus appears to be the most realistic destination for Pogba, with The Mirror suggesting that United may attempt to strike a part-exchange deal involving either Miralem Pjanic or Alex Sandro.