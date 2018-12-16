Video: Jose Mourinho reveals Manchester United star played through pain against Liverpool, as well as question marks over three others

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made some interesting revelations in his post-match interview after the Liverpool game.

The Red Devils were well beaten by their rivals, with goals from Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri giving Jurgen Klopp’s side a 3-1 win at Anfield.

However, it seems a number of United’s defensive players were not ready for this match, with Mourinho admitting in the video clip below that Ashley Young played through pain.

On top of that, the Portuguese mentioned Eric Bailly having to be brought in in the last minute due to Chris Smalling being injured in the warm-up, while he also said Victor Lindelof and Matteo Darmian did not have much time in training to prepare for the game.

Could that be where it went wrong for United? Mourinho generally praised his players, and has been known for liking his squad to play through injuries.

However, it may have backfired in such a big game, with Young certainly not good enough on Mane’s opening goal and the defence all at sea for Shaqiri’s first in particular.