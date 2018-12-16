Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was almost literally an invisible man against Liverpool today, and the stats prove it.

Look at this graphic from Opta below, with the Belgium international touching the ball only 20 times in the whole 90 minutes of United’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

20 – Romelu Lukaku had just 20 touches for Manchester United at Anfield – never previously has he had fewer in a Premier League game that he played 90 minutes in. Stranded. pic.twitter.com/TO5d0Dzz0y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2018

Once one of the most deadly forwards in the Premier League, Lukaku now looks a laughing stock at United, and a real weak link in the team.

Posing next to no threat up front, the former Everton man has really gone backwards – even if there is also a case to be made for him not getting enough service in Jose Mourinho’s struggling side.

Opta claim this is the fewest touches he’s managed in 90 minutes in his career in the Premier League, confirming he’s truly hit a new low today.

Fans will hope the 25-year-old can at least get close to something like his form last season soon, when he netted 27 times in all competitions.

Despite a mixed campaign where he didn’t impress everybody, that is at least respectable from Lukaku, whereas today’s anonymous performance against Liverpool is the stuff of nightmares.