Video: Ashley Young subjected to foul-mouthed abuse from Liverpool fan in Man United game just a week after Man City’s Raheem Sterling suffers alleged racist abuse at Chelsea

Manchester United defender Ashley Young looked to be the subject of some foul-mouthed abuse in the Liverpool game today.

In the video clip below, Young can be seen trying to take a throw in while a nearby Liverpool supporter gets out of her seat to yell obscenities at him.

It’s not easy to work out what the fan in question is saying, but “f**cking” and “w**”er” seem to be in there.

One just hopes this is not a repeat of the kind of abuse Raheem Sterling allegedly received in Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea last weekend…