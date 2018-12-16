Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be going with Paul Pogba on the bench against Liverpool today.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, though no team news has been confirmed as of yet.

Paul Pogba on the bench for #mufc. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 16, 2018

Pogba has sat out a few big games for United recently, but leaving him out of a trip to Anfield is undoubtedly huge news and a damning sign of where the France international’s Old Trafford career is at.

Liverpool will be big favourites for today’s match after their strong form this season, and one imagines this news might give them even more of an edge.

While no one could claim Pogba has been at his best for United in recent times, he has the quality to decide close matches like this.

The 25-year-old would also give MUFC some creativity against one of the best defences in Europe, with no one else in the squad really possessing that kind of spark.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Mourinho combats this if he has indeed benched Pogba for today’s game.