Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan finishes off brilliantly crafted Arsenal team goal vs Southampton

Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed in a well-taken equaliser to finish off a flowing team move by the Gunners against Southampton.

The Armenian ghosted into the box to aim a perfectly placed header into the corner, thanks to a peach of a cross from Nacho Monreal.

Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi were also involved in this lovely build-up play by Arsenal, who had gone behind to a Danny Ings goal early on at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Watch the Mkhitaryan goal video below to see how Unai Emery’s side once again came from behind after a slow start…