Chelsea have reportedly identified Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard as they expect to lose him in a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Blues are in a difficult situation at the moment as star player Hazard will be out of contract at the end of next season, making an exit on the cheap increasingly likely to avoid a free transfer.

However, Chelsea do still seemingly expect to make big money from selling the Belgian to Los Blancos, as Don Balon state they could bank around £179million for him.

That would likely give them a very reasonable amount to help them replace Hazard, with Don Balon suggesting Dembele is their preferred option.

The France international may not have been at his best in his time with Barca, but previously looked one of the top young players in Europe at his old club Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele’s recent form has also shown glimpses of his old self, so it may be that Chelsea are showing an interest at just the right time.

Of course, replacing Hazard will be far from easy, but if CFC can bring in that kind of cash and land Dembele they’d have to be pretty happy with a good outcome from a challenging situation.