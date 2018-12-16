Video: Pedro goal puts Chelsea 1-0 up vs Brighton after magical Eden Hazard assist

Chelsea star Pedro has made it 1-0 to the Blues against Brighton in their Premier League clash this afternoon thanks to a peach of an assist from Eden Hazard.

Starting in a false nine role, the Belgian found himself central before using his superb skill and pace to drift wide into a crossing position.

And then, such is his class and quality, Hazard’s delivery on his weaker foot was inch-perfect, as he gave his team-mate Pedro an easy finish from close range.

Watch this superb team goal with the video clip below…