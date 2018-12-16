Menu

Video: Gerard Pique has a go at centre-forward, laughs after scoring Barcelona’s fifth as Lionel Messi scores three and assists two

Gerard Pique’s goal for Barcelona tonight was almost pure comedy as the defender had a go at centre-forward late on against Levante.

With the Catalan giants already 4-0 up in the closing stages, Pique thought he’d get in on the act as he ran forward to join in the attacking players.

Watch the video below as Pique produced a fine finish and seemed to see the funny side as he tried his luck as a makeshift striker to make it 5-0.

Of course, the goal owed a great debt to a quality pass from Messi, who found Pique with a brilliant first-time ball into his path.

The Argentine was really in the mood tonight as he scored three of Barcelona’s five goals and set up the other two.

Remember – he only came fifth in the Ballon d’Or rankings…nothing special, I guess…

