Video: Rio Ferdinand’s attempted motivational message to Man United goes hilariously wrong as he makes Liverpool prediction

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is a great pundit, and his passion for his old club is a joy to see.
However, he made himself look a little silly here as he attempted to send a rousing motivational message to United ahead of their big game against Liverpool today.
The Red Devils will be big underdogs at Anfield, but would love a result to get their season back on track and halt Jurgen Klopp’s side’s title challenge.
Ferdinand, however, couldn’t muster up much more than predicting a 1-1 draw as he backed Jose Mourinho to get a good result.
Oh dear…
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Rio ffs man pic.twitter.com/3vT6X6nVlr
— Fury won. (@CRMU10) December 16, 2018