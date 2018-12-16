Manchester United legend Roy Keane had a typical response to Alisson’s costly error which led to Jesse Lingard’s equaliser during Liverpool vs United this afternoon.

Liverpool’s lead against United in their heated clash today only lasted nine minutes, this was down to marquee signing Alisson spilling the ball into the path of United ace Jesse Lingard – who equalised on the day after his 26th birthday.

Alisson has been winning plaudits for his impressive performances since joining Liverpool in the summer and the Brazilian may have undone all of his hard work with a costly error in what is arguably both sides’ most eagerly-anticipated match of the season.

Keane’s response to the error was short and sharp, what else would fans expect from the Irishman:

? "What can you say about the goalkeeper? He should be catching that cross with his eyes shut." – Roy Keane. pic.twitter.com/JLgnw3T5zl — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 16, 2018

Liverpool have had Jose Mourinho’s men on the back-foot for the majority of the match and Jurgen Klopp will be deeply disappointed that the Reds conceded against the run of the play.