Speedy £40m South American ace keen on Arsenal move

Arsenal target Cristian Pavon is reportedly keen on a move to London.

The 22-year-old Argentina international has already been the subject of an approach by the Gunners, according to The Sun, who claim that Boca Juniors are demanding £40m for their star man.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club looking at Pavon, with Fulham also interested, per The Sun.

The newspaper cite sources who claim that Pavon finds both Arsenal and Fulham appealing propositions, but the Cottagers are likely to be priced out of the market.

Pavon would be one of the fastest players in Unai Emery’s squad were he to move to the Emirates Stadium in January.

The 5ft 7in speedster is also an expert dribbler, while he is one of the most determined and hard-working players at Boca.

Pavon’s natural position is wide on the right flank but he is also proficient playing on the left or through the middle.

He is under contract until 2022. But he has a £44.5m release clause in that deal, according to football.london.