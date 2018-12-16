Video: Luis Suarez turns into Alvaro Morata with woeful close-range miss for Barcelona vs Levante

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez had a moment to forget tonight with an embarrassing miss in an otherwise comfortable game against Levante.

Watch the video clip below as the Uruguay international is put through on goal and somehow drags his shot wide despite it looking easier to score.

While it’s hardly point-blank range, Suarez has both the time and the space to pick his spot against a stranded goalkeeper, but he totally fluffed his lines.

This is reminiscent of Alvaro Morata’s finishing for Chelsea in recent times – and that didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter…

Suarez torresed and morata_ed that — Magical Eden (@kimiokpiri) December 16, 2018

Suarez just pulled a Morata. — Tooky (@jbatuuka) December 16, 2018

Suarez just activated his Morata side. Agbaya — Sir Edmund (@EdmundOris) December 16, 2018