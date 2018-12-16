Tottenham star Eric Dier will not return to training until January after having surgery to remove his appendix, the club have confirmed.

The England international missed the win over Burnley due to being diagnosed with appendicitis and the north London club now state he faces a period out to recover.

? @ericdier has undergone surgery to remove his appendix. He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and it is expected he will return to training with the squad in January. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 16, 2018

Dier has long been a hugely important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, filling in to good effect as either a defender or defensive midfielder.

The 24-year-old has also become an increasingly key figure at international level for England, so many neutral fans will no doubt be joining Tottenham supporters in hoping he returns to action soon.

However, if the current diagnosis that Dier will only return to training next month is correct, it could still be several weeks before he’s back on the pitch again.

Tottenham are in the fight for a top four spot this season but have a somewhat weaker squad than many of their rivals, so will need all their best players fit as much as possible between now and May if they are to secure Champions League football for the club once again.