Unai Emery speaks out on Arsenal transfer plans after confirming worrying injury news

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
Arsenal boss Unai Emery confirmed some worrying Gunners injury news and spoke on Arsenal’s transfer plans for January  in his post-match press conference.

The Gunners fell to a shock 3-2 defeat against relegation candidates Southampton this afternoon. Ralph Hasenhuttl managed to outsmart Emery in his first home game in charge of the Saints.

Emery had to make drastic changes to his backline due to an injury crisis and Southampton punished Arsenal’s back three of Laurent Koscielny, Stephan Lichsteiner and Granit Xhaka.

Just when fans thought that the Gunners couldn’t possibly suffer any more injuries to their defenders – Hector Bellerin was brought off at halftime.

emery arsenal

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal recover from the defeat which has ended their 22-match unbeaten run. The Gunners host Arsenal in a North London derby in the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

Emery confirmed Arsenal fans’ worst fears in his post-match press conference, football.london reported that Emery had this to say on Bellerin’s injury:

“We are going to wait. Bellerin has a small [calf] injury, I think he will have some weeks off.”

“We will look at how Mustafi and Kolasinac improve.”

Chris Wheatley reported Emery’s thoughts on the upcoming January transfer window:

Arsenal fans shouldn’t be expecting anything big in the transfer window after Emery’s latest comments, the ex-Sevilla boss clearly isn’t a fan of the January window:

