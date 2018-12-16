Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane criticised Jesse Lingard for launching his clothing line – JLingz – in the week leading up to the crucial Liverpool clash.

Neville was unsure as to why Lingard wouldn’t want to focus his attention on arguably what could be United’s biggest game of the season.

Hard-man Roy Keane was much more blunt with his words towards Lingard, the Irishman suggested that these kind of antics wouldn’t be allowed if United had a ‘strong dressing room’.

Check out the video below:

"Not this week!" ???o@GNev2 and Roy Keane question @JesseLingard's decision to launch a clothing line ahead of this week's clash with @LFC, saying football should be his only focus. ? Watch Super Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League now! https://t.co/ilA0zO28XG pic.twitter.com/1rO0Ji2KZh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 16, 2018

Neville had nothing against Lingard’s decision to launch his clothing line but the former England international wasn’t pleased with Lingard’s timing.

The 26-year-old could become a scapegoat for United fans if the Red Devils are defeated at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Reds.