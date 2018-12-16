Menu

Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead against Manchester United after mouthwatering Fabinho assist

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane fired the Reds into the lead in the 24th minute of their heated encounter against Manchester United, Mane scored a lovely volley.

Summer signing Fabinho pulled the trigger on a inch-perfect lobbed pass which left the United defence helpless.

Mane managed to outdo Fabinho’s wonderful pass by chesting the ball and then firing a volley through David De Gea’s legs to give the Reds the lead.

Check out a video of the goal below:

