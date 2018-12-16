Liverpool winger Sadio Mane fired the Reds into the lead in the 24th minute of their heated encounter against Manchester United, Mane scored a lovely volley.

Summer signing Fabinho pulled the trigger on a inch-perfect lobbed pass which left the United defence helpless.

Mane managed to outdo Fabinho’s wonderful pass by chesting the ball and then firing a volley through David De Gea’s legs to give the Reds the lead.

Check out a video of the goal below:

?? Liverpool vs Manchester United | Sadio Mane (GOAL) 24' pic.twitter.com/wTfThAUWGX — ? CY ? (@D9INE_LEGACY) December 16, 2018