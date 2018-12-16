Xherdan Shaqiri cemented himself a place in the Liverpool history books with his game-winning double off the bench for the Reds against Manchester United today.

It took only three minutes for Shaqiri to stamp his mark on today’s game after coming on, it felt as though the Switzerland international was the key to victory today.

United spent most of the match on the back-foot and once Shaqiri was brought on the Red Devils had their back firmly against the wall.

Shaqiri became the first Liverpool player in 24 years to reach a specific feat after his performance this evening.

2 – Xherdan Shaqiri is just the second player to score at least two goals in their first ever Premier League match against Manchester United for Liverpool, and the first since Nigel Clough did so back in January 1994. Cameo. pic.twitter.com/FuuQcI82Vl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2018

Shaqiri was deservedly named the Man of the Match after his impressive cameo, the former Stoke man has also proved that he is undoubtedly the bargain buy of the season with his game-winning contribution today alone.

Liverpool are now 19 points ahead of bitter rivals United and the Reds are also one point ahead of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to create the masterplan needed to stop Pep Guardiola on his path to Premier League dominance.