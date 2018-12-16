Zinedine Zidane puts Manchester United on BRINK of £135million megastar transfer as his first signing

Manchester United look to have made one significant step towards the transfer of £135million-rated attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Real Madrid star has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu this season, looking less consistent and assured of his place in the team under both Julen Lopetegui and his successor Santiago Solari.

According to Don Balon, Asensio misses Zinedine Zidane, who has of course been strongly linked as a leading candidate for the Manchester United job for some time.

It now seems likely the Spain international would look to follow Zidane to wherever he goes next, and it seems that a switch to Old Trafford is looking closer than ever.

Jose Mourinho is not Mr Popular at United right now as results fail to improve, while performances have been even worse.

The Portuguese may even be in danger of being replaced in the coming days if the club suffer another bad result against Liverpool today.

If everything falls into place, we could very well be looking at a Zidane-led United with Asensio as one of his star players by the time January is over.