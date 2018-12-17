Chelsea plan January transfer window approach for Manchester United star after major development

Chelsea remain keen on a potential January transfer window swoop for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, it has emerged.

The Blues have long been linked with the France international, who has had an up and down time of things at Old Trafford since joining back in 2015.

The latest transfer news regarding the player is not looking too positive from a United point of view, with Martial looking no closer to signing a new contract.

BBC Sport have reported of United triggering the option to extend Martial’s deal for a further year, but quote his agent as saying he is pessimistic about a more long-term agreement.

CaughtOffside understands this has alerted Chelsea to the 23-year-old’s potential availability, with the club on the lookout for a new signing up front this winter.

While Martial has mainly played out wide under Jose Mourinho, some of his best form in a United shirt came in his first campaign as a centre-forward under Louis van Gaal.

CaughtOffside understands Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of the former Monaco man and would look to play him as a striker again after becoming unconvinced by the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in that part of the pitch.

Chelsea were linked with Martial by Sky Sports less than a month ago, and it seems things could now get more serious after the revelations from his agent.

United fans will not be happy with this news, with Martial long being a fan favourite at Old Trafford despite his inconsistency and some perceived attitude problems and issues off the pitch.

Chelsea look in urgent need of an upgrade on Morata and Giroud, with the pair not looking good enough over the course of a campaign to cement CFC as a top four side.

Still, United will likely do all they can to avoid selling to a rival in the middle of the season, with the Red Devils themselves fighting to crawl their way back into the running for Champions League qualification.

Having extended Martial’s contract until the end of next season, MUFC have bought themselves a bit more time, but one imagines they could be pressured into selling the player soon if no progress can be made on getting him to commit his future.