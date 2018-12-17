Chelsea reportedly look set to lose Eden Hazard in a transfer to Real Madrid and have two potential replacements they could bring in – Marco Asensio or Christian Pulisic.

According to Don Balon, Hazard has agreed on a move to Madrid, though Chelsea still need to sign it off either this January or in the summer transfer window.

CFC will no doubt be eager to land a big name to replace the Belgium international, who is one of the best players in the world and who has been hugely important to the club for a number of years now.

Don Balon claim Chelsea could land Asensio from Real Madrid as part of a deal if Hazard is allowed to leave this January.

On the other hand, the Blues could also target Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund to give him some time to bed in ahead of letting Hazard go in the summer.

Both players look like fine candidates for the west London giants, with their best years surely ahead of them after impressing at big European clubs.

However, Chelsea will surely want to keep hold of Hazard for as long as possible, so it may be best to go for the Pulisic option if they can manage it, though one imagines Dortmund won’t be too keen to let the highly-rated USA international leave in the middle of the season.