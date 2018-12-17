BBC Premier League team of week: Chelsea, Liverpool stars get nod but pundit slammed

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked his Premier League team of the week, but there are seemingly some glaring omissions from his XI.

It was another action-packed and thrilling weekend of fixtures from the top flight, but Crooks has undoubtedly favoured many players who got on the scoresheet again.

An attacking trident consisting of Gabriel Jesus, Salomon Rondon and Danny Ings grabbed five goals between them, with the Man City and Southampton stars scoring a brace in wins over Everton and Arsenal respectively.

In turn, they arguably do deserve to get the nod having played a key role in securing all three points, although the theme seemingly continues into the midfield.

Eden Hazard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Luka Milivojevic and Gerard Deulofeu all scored goals, although it has to be argued how the likes of Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri haven’t been included given that the Liverpool duo were crucial in their win over Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday.

Given Shaqiri came off the bench to score twice and ultimately secure the win for the Merseyside giants should arguably have been enough to deserve recognition in the line-up this week, but Crooks has looked elsewhere and his Mkhitaryan pick has drawn criticism in particular, as seen below.

Meanwhile, in defence he’s gone with Jose Holebas who also bagged a goal, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Jamaal Lascelles, with Crooks conceding that the latter was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after risking a second yellow card.

Crystal Palace shot-stopper Vincente Guaita completes the XI, with Crooks seemingly picking him predominantly based on one key save which saw him deny Jamie Vardy.

In turn, question marks can be raised over his team of the week, and as seen in the tweets below, many fans have been left scratching their heads and have been forced to criticise the BBC pundit for making some glaring errors in their opinion.

Nevertheless, the team of the week is always going to be subjective, and it’s highly unlikely Crooks is going to make everyone happy. However, there are certainly valid grounds to raise objections this time round it seems…

Crooks’ Premier League team of the week: Guaita; Lascelles, Van Dijk, Holebas; Deulofeu, Milivojevic, Mkhitaryan, Hazard; Ings, Rondon, Jesus. (via BBC Sport)

This guy is clueless. Either he doesn’t watch the games or nothing about football. Mhki has been woeful, but scores two lucky goals and gets in TotW. What a joke. — GameOfInches (@rayfromlondon) December 17, 2018

Not putting in Fabinho is criminal — . (@CallumS_XZ) December 16, 2018

Where is danny ings, fabinho and snodgrass — ADAMAWA_nwanda (@dofficalSATUZ) December 16, 2018

Not a single Hammer, on a four match winning streak. Snodgrass at the very least should be in here. Doughnut — Dean Roof ? (@DeanRoof) December 17, 2018

Tidy header. Lucky deflection. Awful otherwise and Lost the game. But Mkhitaryan gets in TOTW ? — Ian Harding (@dink2k5) December 16, 2018

Clueless Garth. Arsenal got and deserved nothing. Armstrong for Saints was immense. Yet you praise Mkhitaryan…you’re as much a pundit as Mark Hughes is a manager. — Rico07 (@Padarassi) December 17, 2018

No @robsnodgrass7? He’s getting worse is old Garth ffs — Ian McKee (@ianmckee58) December 16, 2018