Championship football takes centre stage on Monday night as Derby County host rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park. (KO 19:45)

What: Derby v Nottingham Forest

When : Monday 17th December 19:45

Where : Pride Park Stadium, Derby

Both sides are flying high in the league, but there’ll be much more than three points up for grabs.

As well as bragging rights, the sides will be competing for the Brian Clough trophy in what is set to be a fierce encounter at Pride Park tonight.

There is nothing to split the sides at the moment, with both teams in good position to mount a serious challenge on the Championship summit. The hosts currently occupy 5th spot, but know victory over Forest will lift them up to third.

A 1-0 win over Wigan last weekend saw them secure back to back league wins for the first time since October and Frank Lampard’s side can really cement their lofty position in the league with three points tonight.

Can Karanka’s Nottingham Forest respond to challenge?

Forest meanwhile lost their last game at home to Preston in a shock defeat, and manager Aitor Karanka will be looking for a response in the East Midlands Derby.

The Rams boast a 6-0 aggregate scoreline across their last three home encounters with Forest and are 13/5 to win to nil.

Nottingham Forest however have an impressive record on the road this season, and head into the game unbeaten in seven away outings and are 4/5 to avoid defeat with the double chance.

Derby look to keep in touch of leaders

Each of Derby’s last four home games have produced over 2.5 goals and it’s 10/11 to cop on tonight, a price which is sure to attract interest.

Derby’s Jack Marriott has scored in four of his last six league games and is 13/10 to score anytime.

Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban is the main threat going forward for the away side. Hehas scored 14 goals so far this season. The striker is 6/1 to open the scoring.

With home advantage Derby are 19/20 to bag all three points, Forest are 3/1 to win on the road and the draw is available at 12/5 – this one should be tight and hard fought contest – the spoil could go either way.

