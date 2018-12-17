Champions League last 16 draw: Tough tie for Man Utd as Liverpool face Bayern

The draw for the last-16 of the Champions League has been made, with Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham learning their fate.

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly face the most difficult tests out of the English sides, with the Red Devils taking on Paris Saint-Germain, while Klopp will return to Germany to face Bayern Munich.

SEE MORE: Photo: Michy Batshuayi trolls Phil Jones after Man Utd loss at Valencia

Tottenham will take on in-form Dortmund in what promises to be an entertaining encounter between two top sides, while Man City and Pep Guardiola will be expected by many to see off Schalke to advance to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, there is an intriguing tie between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona will fancy their chances against Lyon.

Reigning champions Real Madrid will face Ajax, while Roma vs Porto completes the draw with the knockout stages set to get underway next year.

It promises to be a fascinating round of fixtures, but having failed to entirely convince in the group stage alongside Juventus and Valencia, time will tell if Mourinho can inspire his men to a deep run in Europe this time around.

As for Liverpool, Bayern have been out of sorts so far this season as they sit in third place in the Bundesliga standings, but given the experience and winning pedigree that they possess, it’s always going to be a difficult challenge for any side to face them.

Full draw:

Schalke vs Man City

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

Man Utd vs PSG

Tottenham vs Dortmund

Lyon vs Barcelona

Roma vs Porto

Ajax vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich