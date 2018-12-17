Chelsea and Barcelona reach agreement over January loan transfer

Chelsea and Barcelona have reportedly come to an agreement on the loan transfer of young Danish defender Andreas Christensen to the Nou Camp this January.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are looking to strengthen at the back due to a lack of options with Samuel Umtiti’s injury struggles this season.

Despite interest in the likes of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, Barcelona believe they won’t be able to get him in the middle of the season, and have agreed an easier and lower-risk option of bringing in Christensen instead, according to Don Balon.

Some Blues fans won’t be too happy with this, with the Denmark international looking a fine prospect and one who could be an ideal long-term replacement for players like David Luiz and Gary Cahill, the latter of whom is out of the first-team picture at the moment, while the former remains but hasn’t been that convincing in some games this season.

Maurizio Sarri, however, has not shown much faith in Christensen, who could well jump at the chance to both play more regular first-team football and represent a major club like Barcelona, who are also able to offer Champions League football, unlike Chelsea.