Chelsea are reportedly set to suffer a transfer blow as Inter forward Mauro Icardi has been tipped to sign a new contract with the Italian giants in January.

As noted by TeamTalk, the Argentine forward has been linked with a move to join the Blues, with his current release clause standing at €110m.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 120 goals in 201 games for the Nerazzurri, guiding them back to the Champions League this season as club captain, albeit they fell at the group stage last week.

Nevertheless, with his goals, leadership and qualities in the final third, he would be a great addition for any side, especially for Chelsea given their current concerns with their frontmen.

Alvaro Morata has scored just seven goals in 21 outings so far this season to follow on from his frustrating first year at Stamford Bridge, while Olivier Giroud has managed just five in 19 games.

While the likes of Eden Hazard have chipped in and led Maurizio Sarri’s charge for a top four finish, the Italian tactician could certainly do with a clinical striker up front to make life easier for his side.

However, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, any potential hopes that they had of prising Icardi to west London could be over next month, as it’s claimed a meeting will be held to finalise his contract renewal which could extend his stay at the San Siro until 2023, and remove his release clause.

Should the Argentine ace pen the new deal, that would surely be the biggest hint that he has no intention of moving elsewhere, and that in turn will force Sarri and Chelsea to look at alternative options if they wish to bolster their attack.