Confirmed AC Milan squad vs Bologna: Huge double injury boost for Gattuso as duo return

AC Milan take on Bologna on Tuesday night and Gennaro Gattuso has captain Alessio Romagnoli and Suso back at his disposal in the match-day squad.

The Rossoneri have faltered over the past week or so as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Torino before exiting the Europa League after a 3-1 defeat to Olympiacos.

In turn, Gattuso will be desperate to see his side get back to winning ways in midweek, and as per the club’s tweet below, Suso is back in the squad after sitting out the trip to Greece last week.

Given the Spanish playmaker’s influence for the Italian giants, which has seen him contribute five goals and eight assists in 19 appearances so far this season, it will be music to Gattuso’s ears to know that he has his creative ace back at his disposal.

Meanwhile, equally as important is the return of captain Romagnoli, who has been forced to sit out the last three Serie A games with a calf injury.

Aside from his crucial defensive presence in the heart of the backline, the 23-year-old bagged two dramatic late winners against Genoa and Udinese in consecutive games last month, and so Gattuso will also be delighted to have him available.

Time will tell though if the pair have recovered sufficiently to take their place in the starting line-up immediately, as ultimately they are still likely to be lacking some sharpness and may not be risked from the start against Bologna to avoid running the risk of suffering a setback.