‘Could play in slippers while smoking a pipe’ – BBC pundit lavishes Liverpool star with bizarre praise after impressive display

After another stellar performance this past weekend, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has received big praise from BBC pundit Garth Crooks.

The 27-year-old has been immense for the Reds since arriving in January, making a fundamental impact in tightening things up at the back for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool currently boast the best defensive record in the Premier League having conceded just seven goals in 17 games so far this season, and although it’s a group effort and others have certainly impressed too, Van Dijk has led by example and looks to be infallible at times.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Crooks has singled him out for praise after Liverpool’s win over Man Utd on Sunday, albeit he’s gone with a rather bizarre way of expressing his admiration for the Dutchman, as seen below.

“Virgil Van Dijk could play football in a cardigan and carpet slippers while smoking a pipe,” he wrote in his BBC column. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Liverpool defender look so comfortable at the back in a match against Manchester United. The Dutchman is looking supreme these days and this victory for Liverpool never looked in doubt.”

If the Merseyside giants are to sustain a genuine title assault this season, they’ll be desperate to keep Van Dijk fit and clear of injuries for the entire campaign.

Having already lost Joe Gomez to injury, the fact that a replacement has been able to step in and Liverpool continue to look so solid defensively is a major testament to Van Dijk, as well as those around him in the Reds backline.

Further, it ultimately took a mistake from Alisson to give United a chance to get back into the game, as aside from that, they undoubtedly struggled in their attempts to break down the hosts.

While Van Dijk does make it look so easy and smooth, Crooks is probably pushing it a little too far on this one. Joking aside, the Liverpool defender deserves the recognition for what has been a thoroughly impressive first half of the season.