Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not too pleased to hear that his team-mate Juan Cuadrado looks set for a transfer to the Premier League with West Ham United.

The Colombia international had a spell in England with Chelsea earlier in his career, though he struggled to really produce anything like his best form for the west London club.

Still, it seems a return to the Premier League is on the cards, with Don Balon suggesting things are more or less in place for Cuadrado to link up with the Hammers this January.

The Spanish outlet goes on to say that Ronaldo is not too happy with this news, as he wants Juve to keep a strong squad together to challenge for the Champions League.

According to the report, the Portugal international is keen for the Serie A champions to replace Cuadrado or any other players if they leave in the middle of the season.

It remains to be seen, however, how much sway Ronaldo can have on matters like this.

If Cuadrado does join West Ham and gets more of a chance to play than he did at Chelsea, he could prove a superb addition for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.