Done deal: Manchester United extend Martial’s current deal to run until 2020

Manchester United have triggered the option to extend Anthony Martial’s contract by an extra year, with talks over a new long-term contract still ongoing.

The Frenchman’s original contract was due to expire at the end of the current season but as the Daily Mirror reports, the Red Devils had included an option to extend his stay until 2020.

The 23-year-old will now remain a United player for at least another season and a half, but the club is still hoping to tie him down to a longer contract in the near future, with negotiations still ongoing.

Martial has been a bright spark for Jose Mourinho’s men this season, which has otherwise been miserable, as the team has slipped down into sixth place after 17 matches.

The pacey winger has managed to score seven goals in 13 Premier League matches and looks like United’s most dangerous player at the moment, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez struggling for form in front of goal.

Mourinho has come under intense scrutiny for the team’s poor performances in recent weeks and a 3-1 defeat at Anfield at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday did little to lift the mood of doom around Old Trafford.

However, this latest news should come as a huge boost to United fans heading into the second half of the season, as the uncertainty surrounding Martial’s future at the club can be put to bed – temporarily at least.

The Red Devils will need to keep hold of their best players during these trying times in Manchester – regardless of whether or not Mourinho ends up staying – and Martial certainly falls into that category.

Number one goalkeeper David De Gea was also granted a one-year extension recently and ahead of the January transfer window United can now look towards bringing in fresh faces rather than frantically trying to secure the future of existing players.

Martial has the talent to develop into a world-class player in the coming years and his continued presence will be vital as the club aims to rediscover former glories domestically and in Europe.