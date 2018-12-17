Man Utd were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday, and it’s fair to say their fans haven’t reacted too positively.

After toiling in the group stage against Juventus and Valencia, the Red Devils were able to advance as group runners-up, but will face a bitterly difficult task next up.

Given that they’ve conceded 29 goals in just 17 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 15 sides, it doesn’t bode too well that they’re going to have to try and keep the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe quiet.

The Ligue 1 champions have scored 49 goals in 16 league outings themselves so far this season, and so with those records in mind, it’s no surprise that the draw has had the reaction below with many United fans fearing that they could be torn apart by the French giants.

Neymar has bagged 16 goals and eight assists in 19 appearances this year, while Mbappe has added 15 goals and 10 assists in 17 outings.

With that in mind, Jose Mourinho will have to formulate a plan to nullify their threat, although many below are dreading the idea of the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling being tasked with keeping them quiet.

Time will tell how the tie plays out, but given their troubles and inconsistency both in Europe and domestically so far this season, it’s no real surprise that there isn’t a great deal of optimism coming from the Man Utd supporters at the moment.

