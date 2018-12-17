The round of 32 Europa League draw has been made, pitting Arsenal against BATE Borisov while Chelsea will face Malmo.

The Gunners will undoubtedly take a close look at Chelsea’s two encounters with BATE in the group stage, with the Blues coming out on top on both occasions.

Nevertheless, considering the 2,000+ mile round-trip journey to Belarus, Unai Emery won’t be thrilled at the thought of more longer distance travel for his squad, but they will fancy their chances of advancing to the next stage.

As for Chelsea, they’ll also be heavy favourites for their clash with Malmo, with Maurizio Sarri taking the competition seriously to this point and seemingly eager to secure silverware in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Celtic face a tough clash with Valencia, while some of the stand-out ties in the draw include Lazio taking on Sevilla, Sporting facing Villarreal and Galatasaray crossing paths with Benfica.

In turn, with the introduction of the sides dropping down from the Champions League, it promises to be an intriguing knockout stage in the Europa League, and it remains to be seen just how far the Premier League sides can go with Emery of course boasting an impressive winning pedigree in this competition.

The quality level is high again this year though, and it promises to get increasingly difficult as expected the deeper in the competition that the teams get.

Full draw:

Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs Salzburg

Rapid Vienna vs Inter

Slavia Prague vs Genk

Krasnodar vs Leverkusen

FC Zurich vs Napoli

Malmo vs CHELSEA

Shakhtar vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic vs Valencia

Rennes vs Betis

Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kiev

Lazio vs Sevilla

Fenerbahce vs Zenit

Sporting vs Villarreal

ARSENAL vs BATE Borisov

Galatasaray vs Benfica