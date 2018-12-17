Good news for Chelsea: Sarri provides key injury update on influential ace

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has provided an injury update on Eden Hazard ahead of his side’s clash with Bournemouth in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The Belgian international limped off late on in Chelsea’s win over Brighton at the weekend, sparking fears that he could be absent ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

That starts with the meeting with Bournemouth in midweek, but Sarri has now suggested that Hazard is fine and there are no concerns over his injury, as seen in the video below.

The Italian tactician confirmed that he had spoken with the medical staff, who have assured him that it’s not a big issue and so Hazard could yet feature on Wednesday.

That fixture aside though, Chelsea face Leicester City, Watford, Crystal Palace and Southampton between December 22 and January 2, and so having Hazard available and fully fit will be crucial in helping them get through that run with positive results.

There’s no doubt over the 27-year-old’s importance to the side so far this season, as he’s scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 19 appearances thus far.

With that in mind, Sarri will hope that he can add to those tallies in the coming weeks, and the Blues boss will perhaps continue to take every competition seriously as he looks to land silverware in his first year in England.

Nevertheless, he will surely also err on the side of caution too to protect Hazard if necessary, to avoid aggravating any possible minor issues.