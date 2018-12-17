After putting in a sensational performance against Espanyol last week, Lionel Messi was at it again on Sunday as Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 win over Levante.

The 31-year-old was involved in every goal as he bagged a hat-trick and two assists to ensure that the Catalan giants move back to being three points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Further, that’s now 46 goals scored in just 16 league games so far this season for the reigning champions, double the tally of 14 sides in the Spanish top flight.

That in turn shows the level that Barca and Messi are currently performing at, and coach Ernesto Valverde will hope that they can continue to be so clinical and prolific in the final third for the remainder of the campaign as major honours will undoubtedly follow.

Nevertheless, on a personal note, Messi is performing at an incredible level currently. As seen in the tweets below, the Argentine icon is setting some stunning records and levels of performance as he continues to show no sign of decline in his early 30s.

From scoring 50-plus goals in eight of the last nine calendar years to bagging his 49th career hat-trick, Messi is also now the top goalscorer and assist provider in the major European leagues so far this season with 14 goals and 10 assists in just 14 league outings as his injury setback appears to have done little to slow him down.

Little more can be said about the magician that hasn’t already been said, but as he seemingly continues to prove that he’s got even more to offer Barcelona, it’s undoubtedly a joy to watch for most neutrals who can only marvel at the level of consistency and brilliance that he has shown throughout his career.

That’s 50+ goals in eight of the last nine calendar years.

That's 50+ goals in eight of the last nine calendar years.

