Juventus and Inter are both reportedly interested in Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali, but it’s the Bianconeri who are being tipped to land his signature.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old has already earned comparisons to Andrea Pirlo. While it’s largely a lazy comparison given he has yet to achieve anything in the game, there are obvious, similar traits in their position and role for the team as well as the fact that they have both come through the ranks at Brescia.

The teenager has bagged a goal and five assists in 15 appearances so far this season, and there is no doubt that is showing promising early signs to suggest that he could have a big future ahead of him.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that potential has brought attention from both Juventus and Inter, and it’s claimed that the former are leading the race to secure a deal currently.

It’s easy to see why the appeal of Juve might outweigh any rival right now, as coach Massimiliano Allegri is aiming to deliver an eighth consecutive Serie A title to supporters this season.

Coupled with the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Turin giants are looking to dominate on and off the pitch, and so they will likely be an appealing option to any potential transfer target.

In contrast, Inter are still battling to close the gap and to establish themselves as genuine rivals for the title, and so time will tell if they can convince Tonali that a move to the San Siro would be more beneficial for him.

Perhaps the guarantee of a key role could be crucial as well as the financial side of the deal, but for now, it seems as though Tonali is doing something right to not only be compared to Pirlo, but also to have the likes of Juventus and Inter reportedly keen on signing him.