Jose Mourinho ‘in last-minute SCRAP to seal shock transfer of Liverpool record-breaker’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly made a last-ditch attempt to hijack Virgil van Dijk’s transfer to Liverpool last season.

The Netherlands international left Southampton for the Reds in a record-breaking £75million move, becoming the most expensive centre-back of all time and the Merseyside giants’ record signing.

United could certainly have done with a player like Van Dijk in their squad, with the 27-year-old proving a world class player at Anfield.

His arrival has helped turn Liverpool into one of the most solid sides in Europe, and turned them into genuine title contenders in the process.

United, meanwhile, continue to rely on flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in defence, while Mourinho has even resorted to using midfielders like Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay in that area of the pitch at times this season.

The Mail claim the Red Devils were in for Van Dijk, however, though their approach came too late as he was already undergoing his Liverpool medical at the time.