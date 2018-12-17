Liverpool star explains instant success of summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has heaped praise on summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri following his goal-scoring heroics against Manchester United.

The Switzerland international has made a highly impressive start at Anfield since joining the club from Stoke City in the summer, and had one of his most memorable performances so far against United, coming off the bench to score twice in a 3-1 win.

Robertson has clearly been impressed with Shaqiri, who he admits is perhaps using his relatively low price tag to his advantage this season.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Shaqiri cost only £13million from Stoke, which is practically peanuts in the modern game where many footballers have now moved for fees in the region of £100m.

The 27-year-old may well have gone under the radar for this season, and Robertson knows all too well how that can be useful, having also impressed last season after a relatively low-key arrival from Hull City.

‘He’s seizing his chance — and good on him,’ the Scotland international said of Shaqiri in the Mirror.

‘You can use it to your advantage because you might go under the radar a wee bit because there might not be as big a deal made about your signing.

‘That gives you time to get your feet under the table and Shaq has hit the ground running.’