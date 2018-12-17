Xherdan Shaqiri explains why he is ‘disappointed’ despite heroics for Liverpool against Manchester United

Liverpool goal hero Xherdan Shaqiri has explained why he still felt some disappointment after his match-winning efforts against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Switzerland international came off the bench to net a crucial brace in the second half, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to a 3-1 victory over the Red Devils to go back to the top of the Premier League.

Shaqiri did, however, have to start on the bench despite being so impressive whenever he has played for Liverpool this season, and he couldn’t hide that that decision from Klopp left him disappointed.

Still, he explained how he remained positive and studied the flow of the game from the bench, which helped him exploit United’s weaknesses so well when he was eventually introduced by his manager later in the game.

‘Obviously I’d be lying if I said you are not disappointed when you are on the bench – every player is disappointed when he’s on the bench,’ he is quoted in the Metro.

‘But I always stay positive and try to help the team when I come on and you saw today when I came on I tried to help the team and to have an impact.

‘I watched the game from outside also, so you can see the spaces and there were a lot of spaces between the lines.

‘I am very good between the lines and try to stay there and pick the ball up to have an impact and stay in the game.

‘In the end I scored two goals and we won the game, that’s a perfect day for us.’

All in all, Reds fans will be thrilled with how Shaqiri has settled and how he seems ready to embrace his role in the squad, with Klopp understandably rotating quite heavily throughout the season in order to keep his team fresh in three competitions.